公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 17:09 BJT

BRIEF-Ford Motor - Ford invests $170 million in South Africa to build all-new Everest SUV, creating 1,200 jobs

April 5 (Reuters) -

* Ford Motor Co - Ford invests $170 million in South Africa to build all-new Everest SUV, creating 1,200 new jobs Further company coverage: ))

