BRIEF-Combimatrix launches preimplantation genetic diagnostic testing for single gene disorders, chromosomal translocations

April 5 Combimatrix Corp :

* Combimatrix launches preimplantation genetic diagnostic testing for single gene disorders and chromosomal translocations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

