BRIEF-Nevada Copper enters agreement to amend senior secured loan agreement dated Dec 31, 2014

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Nevada Copper Corp :
* Entered agreement to further amend its senior secured loan agreement dated december 31, 2014 with exp t1 ltd
* Agreed with pala investments on term sheet under which maturity of pala's existing subordinated debt would be extended to dec 31, 2017
* Amendment to reduce required funding under a 2016 financing to us$10 million from $15 million
* Continues to hold discussions with various strategic groups
* Special committee of board has been appointed to review and evaluate all value-add strategic alternatives
* Management is currently considering alternate project development plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.