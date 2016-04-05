版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 18:32 BJT

BRIEF-Tribune Publishing increases size of board from seven to ten

April 5 Tribune Publishing Co

* Increased size of board from seven to ten - SEC filing

* Appointed Carol Crenshaw, Richard Reck and Donald Tang to board - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐