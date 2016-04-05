版本:
BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics entered securities purchase agreement with ABG SRNE and Ally Bridge LB Healthcare Master Fund

April 5 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

* On April 3, co entered securities purchase agreement with ABG SRNE and Ally Bridge LB Healthcare Master Fund

* Agreed to issue and sell to Ally Bridge and other purchasers up to $50 million in shares and warrants to purchase shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

