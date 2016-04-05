版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 18:58 BJT

BRIEF-Advanced Micro Devices announces early availability of 7th generation AMD A-Series processors

April 5 Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* Accelerates availability of mobile 7th generation AMD A-Series processors

* Announces early availability of its new mobile 7th generation AMD A-Series processors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐