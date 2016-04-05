版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 19:07 BJT

BRIEF-Imax signs five-theatre agreement with Inox Leisure in India

April 5 Imax Corp

* Imax signs largest deal in India; five-theatre agreement with Inox Leisure Ltd.

* Deal brings total number of Imax theatres in India to 20

* Theatres will be added to existing Inox multiplexes in cities of Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi and Kolkata

* Says Imax signs largest deal in India; five-theatre agreement with Inox Leisure Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐