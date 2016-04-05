版本:
BRIEF-Aureus Mining wins approval to defer first debt repayment to 29 April

April 5 Aureus Mining Inc

* Has received credit approval from its lender group to further defer its first debt repayment to 29 april 2016

* Continues to work with its consultants to finalise a number of revised mine plan scenarios for new liberty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

