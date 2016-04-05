版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Hyatt hotels announces CEO's total compensation for FY 2015

April 5 Hyatt Hotels Corp

* CEO Mark Hoplamazian's FY 2015 total compensation $7.1 million versus 6.3 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

