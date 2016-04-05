版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二

BRIEF-Darden Restaurants says board approved new compensation arrangements for CFO Ricardo Cardenas

April 5 Darden Restaurants Inc

* Board approved new compensation arrangements for Ricardo Cardenas, senior vice president and chief financial officer

* Cardenas' base salary will be $560,000

* Cardenas' target annual bonus will be 80 percent of his annual base salary, prorated for 2016

* Cardenas' new target annual equity grant will have an aggregate value of $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

