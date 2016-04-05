BRIEF-Darden Restaurants says board approved new compensation arrangements for CFO Ricardo Cardenas

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Darden Restaurants Inc
* Board approved new compensation arrangements for Ricardo Cardenas, senior vice president and chief financial officer
* Cardenas' base salary will be $560,000
* Cardenas' target annual bonus will be 80 percent of his annual base salary, prorated for 2016
* Cardenas' new target annual equity grant will have an aggregate value of $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.