BRIEF-Darden Restaurants says board approved new compensation arrangements for CFO Ricardo Cardenas

April 5 Darden Restaurants Inc

* Board approved new compensation arrangements for Ricardo Cardenas, senior vice president and chief financial officer

* Cardenas' base salary will be $560,000

* Cardenas' target annual bonus will be 80 percent of his annual base salary, prorated for 2016

* Cardenas' new target annual equity grant will have an aggregate value of $1 million