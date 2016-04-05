BRIEF-South China Morning Post announces removal of SCMP.com paywall

April 5 Scmp Group Ltd

* South China Morning Post announces removal of scmp.com paywall

* Online and mobile editions of south china morning post will be free to access with effect from 6pm 5th april, 2016

* Concurrent to paywall removal, a new SCMP mobile app has been launched

* Scmp newspaper as well as epaper version will continue to be subscription-based

* Content on SCMP's digital platforms is free to read