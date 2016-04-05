BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Inc announces Q1 2016 production

April 5 Guyana Goldfields Inc

* Mining operations for q1 2016 gold production totaled 41,281 ounces at aurora gold mine in guyana

* Total overall gold production since September 2015 is 77,182 ounces

* Company is well on its way to achieving its production guidance for 2016 of 130,000 to 150,000 ounces of gold

* At March 31 , company made its second principal debt repayment of $6.8 M towards project loan facility of $160 million