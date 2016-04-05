版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Shawcor ltd. announces repurchase of us$75 mln of its senior notes

April 5 Shawcor Ltd

* Shawcor ltd. Announces repurchase of us$75 million of its senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

