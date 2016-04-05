版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Neogen Corp - launches water-based line of Mycotoxin tests

April 5 Neogen Corp:-

* Launches water-based line of Mycotoxin tests

* New mycotoxin tests will enable testers to test for up to six mycotoxins from same prepared sample Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

