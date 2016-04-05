版本:
BRIEF-Kansas city southern - CEO David Starling's FY 2015 total compensation

April 5 Kansas City Southern

* Ceo David Starling's FY 2015 total compensation $7.9 million versus $5.7 million in fy 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

