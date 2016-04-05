版本:
BRIEF-Hawk Exploration may explore corporate sale

April 5 Hawk Exploration Ltd

* To initiate a formal process to seek value maximizing proposals with a view to enhancing shareholder value

* Process may result in a corporate sale or a material asset sale transaction

* Macquarie capital markets canada ltd. has been engaged as financial advisor by board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

