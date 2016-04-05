版本:
BRIEF-Amedica enters debt exchange agreement

April 5 Amedica Corp

* Amedica enters debt exchange agreement

* To exchange $1 million of outstanding under term loan held by Riverside for subordinated convertible promissory note of $1 million, warrant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

