版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Paypal withdraws plan for Charlotte expansion

April 5 Paypal

* Paypal withdraws plan for Charlotte expansion

* New State of North Carolina law perpetuates discrimination, violates values & principles that are at core of Paypal's mission and culture

* As a result of new State of North Carolina law, Paypal to not move forward with planned expansion into Charlotte

* Co seeks alternative location for operations center; remains committed to working with LGBT community in NC to overturn discriminatory legislation Source: (bit.ly/1MQ3ssA) Further company coverage:

(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐