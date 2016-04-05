BRIEF-Paypal withdraws plan for Charlotte expansion

April 5 Paypal

* Paypal withdraws plan for Charlotte expansion

* New State of North Carolina law perpetuates discrimination, violates values & principles that are at core of Paypal's mission and culture

* As a result of new State of North Carolina law, Paypal to not move forward with planned expansion into Charlotte

* Co seeks alternative location for operations center; remains committed to working with LGBT community in NC to overturn discriminatory legislation

