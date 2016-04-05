BRIEF-Paypal withdraws plan for Charlotte expansion

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Paypal
* Paypal withdraws plan for Charlotte expansion
* New State of North Carolina law perpetuates discrimination, violates values & principles that are at core of Paypal's mission and culture
* As a result of new State of North Carolina law, Paypal to not move forward with planned expansion into Charlotte
* Co seeks alternative location for operations center; remains committed to working with LGBT community in NC to overturn discriminatory legislation Source: (bit.ly/1MQ3ssA) Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.