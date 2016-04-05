BRIEF-Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) announces extension of forbearance agreements with lenders

April 5 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd

* Announces extension of forbearance agreements with lenders

* Reached agreement with its secured lenders to extend its existing forbearance agreements through April 30, 2016

* Secured lenders party agreed, for duration of forbearance agreements, not to accelerate loans, take any enforcement actions

* Secured lenders party also agreed not to exercise remedies due to defaults from non-payment by company of its interest payment