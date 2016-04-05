版本:
BRIEF-MBAC fertilizer announces recapitalization transaction

April 5 Mbac Fertilizer Corp

* Announces recapitalization transaction

* Says upon implementation, recapitalization is expected to result in a significant reduction of debt

* Entered into a support agreement with Zaff LLC

* Recapitalization contemplates Zaff will acquire substantially all outstanding secured and guaranteed funded debt of Co, Brazilian unit

* Recapitalization has been approved by board of directors of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

