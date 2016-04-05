版本:
BRIEF-Air Canada says to partner in biojet supply chain initiative

April 5 Air Canada

* Air Canada says to partner in biojet supply chain initiative to introduce sustainable aviation biofuel to a canadian airport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

