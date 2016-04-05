版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Adavaxis says completed first two dose-escalation cohorts and launched third dose-escalation cohort in their keynote-046 clinical trial

April 5 Adavaxis Inc :

* Says completed first two dose-escalation cohorts and launched third dose-escalation cohort in their keynote-046 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

