版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-DH unit awarded multi-year Canada student loans program contract

April 5 Dh Corp

* Unit awarded multi-year canada student loans program contract

* Expects that it will continue as incumbent provider of these services under terms of its existing contract

* New contract will have an initial term of eight years with up to a further seven years at government's option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐