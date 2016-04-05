版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Marvell technology group CEO and President leave

April 5 Marvell Technology Group Ltd

* Ceo Sehat Sutardja and president Weili Dai depart from management positions

* Marvell technology group ltd says board, in conjunction with a leading executive search firm, will conduct a search for a new ceo and president

* Board has formed an interim office of chief executive to oversee day-to-day leadership of company's operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

