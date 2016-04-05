版本:
BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific announces CEO's FY 2015 total compensation

April 5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* CEO Marc Casper's FY 2015 total compensation $16.3 million versus $17.4 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

