BRIEF-Dryships sells 3 vessels and associated bank debt, to entities controlled by CEO

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Dryships Inc
* Has sold three of its vessels along with associated bank debt, to entities controlled by chairman and CEO, George Economou
* Says vessels were sold at fair market value as supported by independent third party broker valuations
* As a result of this transaction, co's total bank debt has been reduced by $102.1 million, and currently stands at $213.7 million
* Says to sell shares in ocean rig UDW to unrestricted subsidiary of ocean rig for total cash consideration of about $49.9 million
* Says sale proceeds will be used to partly reduce revolving credit facility provided by a company controlled by CEO
* Says reached deal where lender has agreed to release its lien over ocean rig shares and waive any events of default Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.