BRIEF-Mannkind- regains Afrezza marketing rights

April 5 Mannkind

* Regains afrezza marketing rights

* Has assumed responsibility for worldwide development and commercialization of Afrezza inhalation powder from Sanofi

* Sanofi will continue to distribute Afrezza from its existing inventory until co begins to distribute afrezza during q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

