BRIEF-Halliburton says CEO Lesar had a total 2015 compensation of $15.9 mln

April 5 Halliburton Co

* CEO David J. Lesar total 2015 compensation $15.9 million versus $20.6 million in 2014

* President Jeffrey A. Miller total 2015 compensation $7.7 million versus $11 million in 2014 Source (bit.ly/2046cok) Further company coverage:

