BRIEF-Kinder morgan units award EPC contract to IHI E&C for planned LNG export facility at Elba Island, Georgia

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Kinder Morgan Inc
* Kinder morgan units award EPC contract to IHI E&C for planned LNG export facility at Elba Island, Georgia
* Says approximately $2 billion elba liquefaction project will consist of 10 movable modular liquefaction system trains
* New units will connect to kinder morgan's existing re-gasification terminal at elba island, which will be modified to get (lng) from new liquefaction facilities
* Shell is customer for 100 percent of liquefaction capacity and ship-loading services being developed by project
* When completed, elba liquefaction project will process and liquefy a total capacity of approximately 2.5 million tonnes per annum of lng
* New units to connect to existing re-gasification terminal at elba island, to be modified to receive lng from new liquefaction facilities
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.