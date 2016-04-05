版本:
BRIEF-Wirecard unit to become member of Visa in Singapore

April 5 Wirecard AG

* Says its Singaporean subsidiary will become a principal member of Visa in Singapore

* Wirecard Singapore entering into license agreement with Visa to become a principal member of Visa in Singapore

* Process shall be completed within next two weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

