BRIEF-Twitter paid less than $10 million for entire 10 game NFL package - Recode

April 5 (Reuters) -

* Twitter paid less than $10 million for entire 10 game package, while rival bids had been higher than $15 million- Recode,citing sources

Bengaluru Newsroom

