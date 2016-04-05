版本:
BRIEF-Kindred healthcare CEO Benjamin A. Breier FY 2015 total compensation $5.4 million

April 5 Kindred Healthcare Inc

* Says CEO Benjamin A. Breier FY 2015 total compensation $5.4 million versus $3.7 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* Says CFO Stephen D. Farber FY 2015 total compensation $2.7 million versus $1.9 million in FY 2014 Source - 1.usa.gov/1RLEGqp Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

