公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 23:52 BJT

BRIEF-Whatsapp to offer full end-to-end encryption - Blog

April 5 Whatsapp:

* Says will offer full end-to-end encryption for messages to protect users' private communication

* For users of latest version of Whatsapp, end-to-end encryption is on by default and on all the time - Blog Source text - bit.ly/1UGaMty Further company coverage:

