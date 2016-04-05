版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 23:57 BJT

BRIEF-Ally Financial to buy online broker tradeking group for $275 mln - WSJ

April 5 Ally Financial Inc

* Ally Financial to buy online broker tradeking group for $275 million - WSJ Source text for Eikon: [ID:on.wsj.com/1VtPhea] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

