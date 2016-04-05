版本:
BRIEF-Intel says acquires Yogitech for IoT functional safety

April 5 (Reuters) -

* Intel says acquires yogitech for IoT functional safety

* Intel Corp says Yogitech team, based in Italy, will soon join Intel's internet of things group Source text - (intel.ly/1N6CHuD) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

