BRIEF-JD.com to partner with Yamato for delivery of products from Japan to China - Nikkei

April 5 (Reuters) -

* JD.Com Will Partner With Yamato Holdings For Delivery Of Products From Japan To China As Early As May - Nikkei

* The Partnership Will Let Chinese Consumers Receive Japanese Products Four Days After They Place An Order On Jd.Com's Website - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1RWyrT0) Further company coverage:

