公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 03:21 BJT

BRIEF-S&P says Stryker Corp's corporate credit rating lowered to 'A'

April 5 S&P:

* Stryker Corp's corporate credit rating lowered to 'A' on Sage Products And Physio-Control acquisitions Source text (bit.ly/1RWJCuO) Further company coverage:

