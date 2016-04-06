版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Pfizer and Allergan will mutually terminate their merger tomorrow morning - CNBC, citing sources

April 5 CNBC, citing sources:

* Pfizer and Allergan will mutually terminate their merger tomorrow morning (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

