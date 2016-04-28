BRIEF-Cott appoints Bradley Goist as president of North America business unit

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Cott Corp
* Cott announces North America and UK/Europe leadership changes
* Appointed Bradley Goist to assume role of president of company's Cott North America business unit
* From June 27, 2016, Steven Kitching, current president of North America unit, will return to UK to be president of United Kingdom/Europe business unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.