BRIEF-Cott appoints Bradley Goist as president of North America business unit

* Cott announces North America and UK/Europe leadership changes

* Appointed Bradley Goist to assume role of president of company's Cott North America business unit

* From June 27, 2016, Steven Kitching, current president of North America unit, will return to UK to be president of United Kingdom/Europe business unit