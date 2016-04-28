版本:
BRIEF-Unifi says William Jasper retired as CEO on April 27

April 28 Unifi Inc

* On April 27, 2016, William Jasper retired from his position as chief executive officer of Unifi, Inc.

* Says Thomas Caudle appointed president Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1SMzy84 )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

