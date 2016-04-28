版本:
BRIEF-Duke Energy has raised its 2020 renewable energy goal by 33 pct

April 28 Duke Energy Corp

* Has raised its 2020 renewable energy goal by 33 percent.

* Expects to own or purchase 8,000 megawatts of wind, solar and biomass capacity by 2020 - a 33 percent jump from old goal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

