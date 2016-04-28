版本:
BRIEF-Radius gold announces intention to terminate SEC reporting obligations

April 28 Radius Gold Inc

* Radius Gold announces intention to terminate SEC reporting obligations

* Upon filing of Form 15F, company's reporting obligations under exchange will be immediately suspended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

