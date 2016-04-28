版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 23:03 BJT

BRIEF-IDC says Q1 seasonality among reasons for annual decline in worldwide tablet shipments in Q1

April 28 International Data Corporation

* IDC says Q1 seasonality and overall disinterested customer base led to an annual decline of 14.7 pct in worldwide tablet shipments during Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

