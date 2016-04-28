版本:
BRIEF-Dow Chemical sees 2016 capex of about $3.7 bln

April 28 Dow Chemical Co:

* Says In 2016, agriculture sector expected to be down 3 to 5 percent year-over-year

* Sees 2016 capital expenditure of about $3.7 billion

* Says in Q2, divestitures impact is expected to lower revenue by $1 billion and EBITDA by $100 million versus. sequentially Source text - (bit.ly/1VUtqP7) Further company coverage:

