公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-AMC Networks CEO Joshua W. Sapan 2015 total compensation of $17.7 mln vs $40.3 mln in 2014 - SEC Filing

April 28 Amc Networks Inc :

* Ceo joshua w. Sapan 2015 total compensation of $17.7 million versus $40.3 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/1qYkLxH) Further company coverage:

