BRIEF-Titan Logix reports fiscal 2016 Q2 financial results

April 28 Titan Logix Corp

* Titan Logix Corp. reports fiscal 2016 second quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

