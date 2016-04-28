版本:
BRIEF-Fitbit signs MoU with Alibaba's Tmall.com to expand in China

April 28 Fitbit Inc

* Fitbit and Alibaba's Tmall.com sign MoU to expand Fitbit's reach in China

* Signed a memorandum of understanding with Tmall.com to significantly expand Fitbit's reach in China

* Fitbit will establish a major retail presence on Alibaba's Tmall.com online shopping site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

