BRIEF-Comcast says $200 mln reverse break up fee for antitrust approval for dreamworks deal

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Comcast Corp
* Says there is a $200 million reverse break up fee related to receiving antitrust approval for Dreamworks deal - Sec filing
* Dreamworks deal does not affect buyback plan, co committed to repurchasing $5 billion of its common shares in 2016
* Says transaction does not require FCC approval - sec filing
* Comcast says "DOJ and FTC will need to determine between themselves" which agency reviews Dreamworks deal from antitrust perspective Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/24mjP4L )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.