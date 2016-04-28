版本:
BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum sees lower Q2 throughput of 1,875 MBD

April 28 Marathon Petroleum Corp:

* Sees Q2 2016 total throughput of 1,875 MBD, slightly down from the 1,951 MBD in Q2 2015 - conf call

* Says don't think we need anymore dropdowns for MPLX In 2016 conf call Further company coverage:

