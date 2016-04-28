BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum sees lower Q2 throughput of 1,875 MBD

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Marathon Petroleum Corp:
* Sees Q2 2016 total throughput of 1,875 MBD, slightly down from the 1,951 MBD in Q2 2015 - conf call
* Says don't think we need anymore dropdowns for MPLX In 2016 conf call Further company coverage:
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.