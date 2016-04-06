版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Sap Se says IBM and company plan major investments to drive clients' digital transformations

April 6 Sap Se

* IBM and Sap announce plans for major investments to drive clients' digital transformations

* Companies intend to co-locate resources in Walldorf, Germany and Palo Alto, Calif. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

